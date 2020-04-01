Chilly; Late Day Showers

Local Forecast

The slow-moving system that has been working its way down the west coast from Canada will continue to deliver chilly temperatures and a chance of mixed showers. Highs today will range from the mid 30's to mid 40's and westerly breezes will be fairly gentle at 5-15 mph. We will see some partial clearing tonight with lows in the low to mid 20's. Westerly breezes at 5-15 mph stay with us until morning.

This storm system has weakened and we will see a break in the storm activity beginning Thursday. We will, however, remain chilly. With a variable cloud cover, highs will only reach the mid 40's through the end of the work week. We will stay chilly Saturday and Sunday. A slight chance of showers Friday night will turn into a chance of showers Saturday and a likelihood of rain Sunday. We will warm into the low 50's beginning Monday, but that will still leave us below average going into the middle of next week.

