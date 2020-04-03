Fair, But Cool

Local Forecast

While our skies will see some clearing today a strong flow out of the west will keep our daytime highs in the mid to upper 40's. Westerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 20's. Those westerly winds will become light and variable tonight, and stay that way until morning.

The next storm system will push in over the weekend. Snow showers will move into the La Pine, Crescent, Gilchrist, Chemult area as early as noon Saturday. Through the afternoon and evening we will all see rain showers that have the potential to be very heavy at times. Snow showers will will be scattered across the region Saturday night and more showers are expected Sunday. By Sunday we will have warmed into the low 50's. That will mark a warming and clearing trend that will have us in the mid 60's under sunny skies by Wednesday.

