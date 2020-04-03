Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
New
Published 4:50 pm

Rain and snow headed for Central Oregon

Friday has been Sunny in Central Oregon, but it has also been chilly. Redmond topped out at 49 degrees, which is about eight degrees below average for this time of year according to the Roberts Field Almanac.

Our forecast lows for Friday night are also a few degrees below average.

Colder temperatures stick with us Saturday. That, combined with a system headed our way, means there's another strong chance for rain and snow in Central Oregon by mid-day Saturday.

Those conditions stay consistent through Sunday, finally tapering off by Monday morning.

Then we are left with mostly sunny skies once again Tuesday through next Friday.

Weather

Max Goldwasser

Max Goldwasser is a reporter and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Max here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply