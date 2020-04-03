Rain and snow headed for Central Oregon

Local Forecast

Friday has been Sunny in Central Oregon, but it has also been chilly. Redmond topped out at 49 degrees, which is about eight degrees below average for this time of year according to the Roberts Field Almanac.

Our forecast lows for Friday night are also a few degrees below average.

Colder temperatures stick with us Saturday. That, combined with a system headed our way, means there's another strong chance for rain and snow in Central Oregon by mid-day Saturday.

Those conditions stay consistent through Sunday, finally tapering off by Monday morning.

Then we are left with mostly sunny skies once again Tuesday through next Friday.