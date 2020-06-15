More showers, with warm weather on the horizon

Local Forecast

Happy Monday evening, Central Oregon!

Showers are expected across the region tonight, with a 50%-70% chance for precipitation, depending on where you live.

That chance dips to between 20%-30% once we hit 11 p.m.

Forecast lows will range in the mid-30s to mid-40s, putting us a couple degrees below our seasonal average.

Rain is likely when we are waking up Tuesday as well, with a possibility of thunderstorms being added to the mix after 11 a.m.

Then, by Tuesday evening, our chance for showers drops to around 20%.

Forecast highs will be similar to the conditions we've seen on Monday, topping out in the mid-50s to low 60s across the board.

Our big change begins on Wednesday, jumping up into the low 70s, with partly cloudy skies.

Our temperatures will continue to climb the rest of the week, possibly hitting the 90s this weekend.