Warmer weather is on the way!

Local Forecast

Happy Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

More showers are on the way, with the possibility of a thunderstorm or two as well.

When sunset hits just before 9 p.m. tonight, our chances for showers essentially ends, and changes begin.

Mostly clear skies are expected Wednesday through Friday afternoon, with temperatures steadily climbing the rest of the week.

Forecast highs for Wednesday are in the high 60s to low 70s, but then we could be in the high 80s for the first day of summer on Saturday.