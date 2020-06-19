High clouds & warm

Local Forecast

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A nice little ridge of high pressure may not be strong enough to keep us cloud-free today, but it will guarantee a warm day, with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase a bit this evening, and that will leave us under mostly cloudy skies tonight. With no expectation of rain, lows will be in the upper 40's to mid 50's. Breezes calm after midnight.

Cloudy cover will vary between partly cloudy and mostly sunny all weekend and highs will be in the low 80's. NW breezes will pick up a bit late Saturday, but calm overnight. By next Tuesday, we will see highs around 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80's will carry us through the middle of the week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!