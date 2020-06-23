Local Forecast

A warm, dry air flow will keep us under sunny skies and drive thermometers to near record highs today. Temperatures will reach the mid 90's for much of the High Desert and northerly breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph for much of the day. After a somewhat breezy late afternoon, winds will become light and variable for the night. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50's.

Modest shifts in the air flow pattern will allow a little moisture and cooler air into the Pacific NW through the middle of the week. Skies will be mostly clear Wednesday and into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80's. Plan on another hot day Friday with highs in the low to mid 90's and only a few thin clouds overhead. With a few thin clouds Saturday along with highs in the low to mid 80's, we will mark the advance of the next system. Though we will stay mostly sunny Sunday, we will also see highs only reaching the low to mid 70's. Monday will see partly cloudy skies be accompanied by a slight chance of some late day showers. Highs will be in the mid 70's.

