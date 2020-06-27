Scattered showers expected on Sunday

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday evening, Central Oregon!

After a string of hot, dry conditions on the High Desert, more showers are likely headed our way on Sunday.

The precipitation could begin as early as 8 a.m., and our chance for showers lasts all day. However, it decreases as Sunday rolls on.

We have between a 50%-70% chance to see scattered showers in the morning and early afternoon, with about a 20%-40% chance to see showers in the evening.

Thunderstorms may also be added to the mix during periods of the day, mainly during the afternoon, and briefly during evening hours.

Forecast highs will mostly be in the 60s, with La Pine topping out at 59 degrees.