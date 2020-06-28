More showers possible before a warmup

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

We've seen scattered showers for much of the day here on the High Desert, and more could be on the way tonight.

Thunderstorms might be added to the mix as well, but our chance for thunderstorms ends around 8 p.m.

Forecast lows tonight will mostly be scattered in the 40s.

Breezy conditions will be sticking with us for at least the next couple of days, with northwesterly wind gusts reaching 20 miles per hour through Tuesday.

Monday marks the beginning of our warmup in Central Oregon, reaching the mid-70s once again.

Then our temperatures continue to climb all the way until we reach the Fourth of July, when we might top out in the low 80s.

Mostly clear conditions are also expected this entire week, but we could begin the Fourth of July with partly cloudy skies.