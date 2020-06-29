Warmer & breezy

Local Forecast

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As storm activity moves off to the east, we will be left with clearing skies and warmer temperatures. Under mostly sunny skies, our highs today will be in the mid 70's; about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, but still a little below average. NW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Skies will clear tonight and gusty NW winds will stay with us much of the night. Lows will be in the 40's.

Skies will stay clear to mostly clear for much of the work week. Highs will be in the mid 70's through the middle of the week, with lows in the low 40's. We will warm to 80 and a little above beginning Thursday. There will be a very slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. We will see sunny to mostly sunny skies Saturday, Independence Day, and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!