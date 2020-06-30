Sunshine, Cool, Windy

Local Forecast

-GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A system that has moved off the NE will double back on us and keep cool conditions in the forecast for the next couple days. Despite plenty of sunshine today, our highs will only reach the mid 60's to low 70's. NW winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight. Lows will range from the mid 30's to low 40's. After a windy evening, breezes will turn SW at 5-15 mph.

We are expecting more sunshine Wednesday, but that NW draw will keep us windy and cool. The system pulling all of the cold air into the NW will weaken Thursday and that will allow us to warm into the 80 degree range. It will also allow the NW winds to back off to 5-10 mph. We will see a few clouds through the coming holiday weekend, but nothing that will threaten any showers. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80's and remain there into next week. Overnight lows will be scattered through the 40's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!