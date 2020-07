Local Forecast

Happy 4th of July weekend, Central Oregon!

Breezes become light and variable Friday night. Mostly clear skies will be accompanied by lows in the 40s.

Take these pleasant conditions from Friday and repeat it on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

We will see a modest cooldown Tuesday, but climb right back into the upper 70s Wednesday.

Expect to see sunny to mostly sunny skies stay with us through the end of next week.