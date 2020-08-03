Sunny & Mild

Local Forecast

-GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are waking up to clear skies this morning and it looks like plenty of sunshine is in our forecast. Today we do get a break from some of the intensely hot temperatures we have been seeing as highs top out in the mid 80's. NW breezes pick up to a gentle 5-10 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight. Breezes will become light out of the west and lows will range from the low 40's to low 50's.

Tuesday and Wednesday promise to be the warmest days of the week with highs around 90 degrees. Thursday will likely be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 70’s. What few clouds we see Wednesday and Thursday will not yield any rain. Sunny skies and a slight warming trend will carry into the weekend and return us to average daytime highs Saturday and Sunday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!