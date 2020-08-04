Sunny & Warm…Again

Local Forecast

-GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We can expect to stay sunny and warm again today. While we won't see the intensely hot temperatures of last week, we will see high in the upper 80's to low 90's. Skies will stay clear and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight, however, the warm air flow we are experiencing will keep us warm. Lows will be in the 50's with gusty northerly breezes.

With a little moisture moving in over some warm highs again Wednesday, around 90 degrees, we will see some thicker clouds late in the day that will deliver a slight chance of some scattered, pop-up thunderstorms. That chance will dissipate quickly and leave us under partly cloudy skies early in the morning. We will see some additional clearing Thursday when daytime highs stay quite cool; in the mid to upper 70's. These cooler conditions will stretch through Friday when we only reach about 80 for our daytime high. You may see a cloud or two going into the weekend, but there will be nothing to spoil nice, sunny skies. A very gradual warming trend will take us back to more normal temperatures, in the upper 80's, by Monday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!