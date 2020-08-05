An average day

Local Forecast

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a clear and warm start to the day, we will see a few clouds build in over warm temperatures and deliver a slight chance of some scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's and NW winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. The chance of thunderstorms will taper off as we get toward midnight and leave us under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 40's to lows 50's with gusty NW winds.

Along with some scattered clouds, we will be left with a little cooler air for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid 70's Thursday and the low to mid 80's Friday and the weekend ahead. There will be plenty of sunshine to carry us into next week. Highs will be around 90 Monday and the mid 80's Tuesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!