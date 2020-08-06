Much Cooler & Windy

Local Forecast

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As thunderstorms move out of the area we will be left with cooler temperatures and higher winds. Under sunny to mostly sunny skies today's highs will only reach the low to mid 70's. NW winds will ramp up to 15-20 mph with the windiest areas from bend north. Gusts will reach 30 mph for some. Winds will turn westerly at 5-15 mph tonight with mostly clear skies and lows in the 40's.

While we may see a few scattered clouds over the next couple days, we will not be hurting for sunshine. A gradual warming trend will have us back to average temperatures by Sunday and then push us into the low 90's as we start the new work week. We are about to enter the peak viewing season for the Perseid meteor showers and clear skies at night will be of a great help. At its peak, August 11-12, you will be able to see about 100 meteors per hour...worth staying up for!

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!