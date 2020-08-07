Cool weekend ahead

Local Forecast

Happy Friday evening, Central Oregon!

Temperatures all weekend are expected to stay on the cooler side of average.

Forecast lows on Friday will likely hit the mid-40s.

Meanwhile forecast highs for Saturday and Sunday should hit the low 80s, about five degrees below the historical average of 87 degrees.

Our temperatures spike on Monday, briefly getting back up into the low 90s.

That does not last long, though.

A gradual cool down should follow and extend through much of next week. In fact, forecast highs on Thursday are not expected to get out of the 70s.

As for our wind speeds -- they should remain calm the rest of the night on Friday, but should pick up on Saturday, with some northwesterly wind gusts possibly climbing up to 20 mph.