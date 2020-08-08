Skip to Content
Brief warmup on the way

Happy Saturday evening, Central Oregon!

It's been another day with clear skies, a trend we will see continue through your extended forecast.

Temperatures stayed on the cooler side of average Saturday, and we expect them to remain that way on Sunday.

However, on Monday, it looks like we will jump back into the 90s once again.

That does not last long, though.

A gradual cooldown should follow, with temperatures topping out in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

After that, we wait until next Saturday to be back above average once again.

