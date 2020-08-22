Air Quality Alert in effect until Monday morning

Local Forecast

As several wildfires continue to burn across Central Oregon, you can expect to see hazy skies once again on Sunday.

The smoke will be in the light to moderate range for much of the region in the morning and early afternoon.

However, by about 3 p.m. Sunday, those smoke levels will become denser, especially in southern Deschutes County and Crook County.

Northerly winds in the evening, though, will gradually push some smoke out of the region as fire crews work to contain the flames.

Our Air Quality Alert lasts until Monday morning at 11 a.m.

Fire officials want people to know that air quality in areas like Redmond and Bend are still not at a severe level of concern, but they are advising people in Sisters who are high risk individuals to stay inside.