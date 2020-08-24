Warm & smoky. Thunderstorms?

Local Forecast

Moisture moving in over some warm daytime highs will give us a 20% chance of scattered thunderstorms through the late afternoon and into this evening. Clouds will thicken this afternoon, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80's and gusty NW winds at 5-15 mph. Those breezes will become light and variable after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 40's to low 50's and we will see a slight chance of showers all night.

Tuesday will be a bit of a repeat of today, and by Wednesday we will have clear to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid 80's. By Friday, we will be warm again, in the upper 80's, but we will see a nice cooling trend for the coming weekend, under sunny skies.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!