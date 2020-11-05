Rain showers today, possible snow tomorrow

Local Forecast

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

The clear conditions are out, and the cloudy conditions are in. This new system headed toward the High Desert will bring with it rain, and on Friday, possibly snow.

The rain could begin to fall as early as 11 a.m. in places like Madras and La Pine, while the rest of us will likely have to wait until 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Rain is likely for most of the day Friday as well.

As far as the snow goes - La Pine would be hit first, and could see some overnight Thursday into Friday.

That chance for snow stays in La Pine through next Tuesday, outside of a bit of a break Sunday night and Monday morning. The same can be said for Sisters starting Friday evening.

The rest of us have a chance at seeing snow Friday evening, Saturday evening and all day on Tuesday.