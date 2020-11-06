Snow is on the way

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our weekend will begin with rain across the region, which will eventually turn into snow once our temperatures drop.

La Pine and Sunriver should see snow starting to fall before everyone else in the early afternoon, and then by about 6 p.m., the rest of us in Central Oregon could begin to see snow.

That snow will be falling on and off for a few hours Friday evening, but then goes away once we hit midnight.

We will wake up to partly cloudy skies to begin your Saturday before a chance for snow returns in the evening.

Then on Sunday, there's a slight chance we see snow again in the morning.