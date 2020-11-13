Stormy day & into weekend

Local Forecast

Good Friday morning, everyone...

Morning travel will be difficult as a major storm forces its way into the Northwest. For many, it is a rainy morning, but heavy snow is falling south of Bend. Today's highs will be in the low to mid 40's and westerly winds at 10-20 mph will bust to 30-40 mph. Tonight's lows will be scattered through the 20's, so scattered snow showers are possible for all. Gusty westerly winds will stay with us through the night.

We will see some modest breaks in the activity Saturday, but this storm will close in again Saturday night and give us rain Sunday. With highs warming into the low to mid 50's, we will see a chance of showers for much of next week.

This will be a major snow event for the mountains. Mt. Bachelor could see as much as 3-4 feet of snow by Monday morning, with more on the way next week. This will also bring severe winter driving conditions to the mountain passes in the Cascades.

