A brief break in the storms

After seeing light rain fall across the region for much of the night, we will only get some partial clearing today. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will be in the low to mid 50's. Many areas will see gusty southerly and SE winds at 10-15 mph. Skies will stay cloudy tonight, but the break from the rain will continue. Lows will range from the low 30's to the low 40's and winds will stay quite gusty out of the south.

For most, the rain will return Tuesday and turn to mixed showers Tuesday night. The rain will continue Wednesday, with highs around 50 degrees. Showers will turn to snow Wednesday night as lows drop to freezing and below. Temperatures will be cooler for the balance of the week, but skies will begin to clear Thursday night. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the weekend, but we will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 40's, pretty average for this time of year, and overnight lows will dip into the 20's.

