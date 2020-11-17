More wind & rain

Local Forecast

While our temperatures will remain mild today, a front pressing into the West Coast will make for a wet and windy Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's. Along with an increasing chance of rain showers, southerly winds will ramp up to 20-30 mph, with some areas seeing gusts as high as 40-50 mph. It will stay windy tonight. With lows in the upper 20's to mid 30's, look for mixed showers into the morning.

More rain is likely Wednesday, with highs cooling into the mid to upper 40's. That will be followed by more mixed showers Wednesday night. Similar conditions will be seen Thursday, with highs in the low 40's and overnight lows in the 20's. We will end the week and go into the weekend under a variable cloud cover, with highs in the mid 40's. A chance of rain showers will return Sunday and carry into next week.

