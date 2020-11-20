Next system moves in this weekend

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Lows Friday night will be in the mid-teens to low 20s. Breezes remain light out of the southeast.

Saturday's weather will be very similar to Friday, but the next system begins to push in Saturday night. This give us about a 20% chance of mixed showers late Sunday and Sunday night, with highs in the mid 40s.

We will see some partial clearing Monday, with highs again in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s. A chance for showers continues through next Wednesday and begins to clear that evening.

Right now, Thanksgiving Day looks to be fairly sunny on the High Desert, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

