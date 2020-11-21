Central Oregon feeling effects of stagnant air

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday evening, Central Oregon!

You may have noticed a drop in air quality in different parts of the region. That's likely a result of the Air Stagnation Advisories in effect in six neighboring counties, mainly south of Central Oregon. That includes Lake, Douglas and Jackson counties.

They went into effect just after 2 p.m. Saturday and should last through 1 p.m. Sunday.

The High Desert is not under that Air Stagnation Advisory, but we still are seeing our air quality decrease.

The Department of Environmental Quality has had us in the good to moderate range, but some areas feeling the affects more than others.

Local company E::SPACE Labs had La Pine in the unhealthy range, while Sisters and Sunriver were in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

Patchy freezing fog is expected in La Pine Saturday night and Sunday morning, so be careful on the roads.

The high pressure system in Central Oregon right now, combined with strong winds, is another contributing factor to our air not moving.

There is, however, a cold front coming Sunday, which should change these conditions by the early afternoon.

That's when the new storm system will hit the Cascades, and then by the late afternoon/evening, most of us have between a 20 and 40 percent chance for rain and snow.

There's a slight chance for snow Monday morning as well, although in Sisters, Sunriver and La Pine, that chance is not so slight - 50% Monday and Tuesday night, rising to 60% Wednesday.

The rest of us could see rain and snow those days as well, but the chances are not as high.