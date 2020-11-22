Chances for rain and snow late Sunday

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

There is a Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect in the northern Oregon Cascades all the way up through Washington, starting at 10 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

Total snow accumulations in that area could be between 4 and 8 inches. In fact, Mt. Bachelor looking at a possible another 8 inches before Monday morning.

Also in the Cascades, winds could gust as high as 50 mph in the Cascades.

That could lead to less than ideal road conditions along the passes, with winds possibly strong enough to bring down tree branches. The combination of snow and wind could also mean whiteout conditions and slick roads, so use caution when driving.

In town, most of us are looking at a chance for rain before 10 p.m. Sunday, with La Pine and Sunriver the only cities that might receive some snow.

Then Monday morning, before 10 a.m., we wake up to a chance for rain and snow as well.

The rest of Monday will be partly cloudy, and the same with Tuesday morning.

Our next chance for rain and snow after that comes Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Temperatures will be right around average, in the meantime. Forecast lows for Sunday night should be in the low 20s to low 30s, while forecast highs for Monday will likely be in the high 30s to high 40s.