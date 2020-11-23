Clearing; Mild Day

Local Forecast

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a chance of morning and early afternoon mixed showers we will see some partial clearing going into this evening. Highs will be in the upper 30's to mid 40's and westerly breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will dip to the upper teens to mid 20's. Winds will turn light out of the south after midnight.

After starting out mostly sunny, Tuesday will cloud over and we will have a very good chance of mixed showers Tuesday night with lows dropping into the 20's. Mixed showers are likely through Wednesday as highs struggle to reach the low 40's. A chance of snow showers Wednesday night will clear quickly and that will leave us under mostly sunny skies Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Plan on sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40's through Friday and the weekend ahead.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!