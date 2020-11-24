Nice, fair day

Local Forecast

Today we get a pleasant break between systems, but the next one will close in quickly tonight. We can expect plenty of sunshine through the day, along with daytime highs topping out in the upper 40's to low 50's. Southerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. today. We can expect mixed showers tonight, with lows in the 20's and westerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Mixed showers are expected through Wednesday and into Wednesday night, along with highs in the low to mid 40's. This system could drop as much as one foot of fresh snow on Mt. Bachelor over the next 24-36 hours. Skies will turn mostly sunny for Thanksgiving Day and highs will reach the mid 40's. We will go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 40's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

