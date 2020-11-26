HAPPY THANKSGIVING DAY!

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With storm activity having moved out of the area, we will be left under sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Highs will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's, and if you see any breeze at all, it will be gentle out of the south and sw. Breezes will become light out of the SE tonight. Skies will be mostly clear and lows will be in the upper teens to low 20's.

Skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny going into the weekend and highs will rise into the low 50's. Clouds will thicken Sunday night and deliver a chance of mixed showers that will extend into Monday morning, then break up quickly. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will prevail through next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!