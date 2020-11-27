Breezy, but nice

Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The day ahead promises to be quite nice, but some areas to our south and SE will see some dense morning fog. Under sunny skies, today's highs will reach the upper 40's to low 50's. Light and variable winds for most will become gusty out of the se for some. Plan on a blustery night, with SE winds at 10-15 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy and lows will dip into the 20's.

Partly cloudy skies will stay with us Saturday, but we will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's. Sunday's highs will be about the same, with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will thicken Sunday night and we will see a chance of scattered mixed showers. That chance will stretch through Monday morning. After that breaks up Monday afternoon, we will see a nice string of pleasant days. Plenty of sunshine, with highs in the mid 40's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!