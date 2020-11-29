Rain and snow on the way

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

It was another mostly clear day, but that will change when we are waking up Monday morning.

The new storm system will arrive around 4 a.m. at the earliest, and the bulk of it will stick around until 10 a.m.

In that window, snow is likely in La Pine and Sunriver, with about a 40% chance for rain and snow in Bend. Rain is likely in Sisters, and the rest of us have about a 40% chance for rain.

After 10 a.m., we could have some lingering rain showers for a couple hours until it starts to clear up once again.

Wind speeds are also expected to pick up Monday during the same window the storm system will be here.

Gusts could reach 25 mph in Deschutes County and close to 35 mph in Jefferson County.