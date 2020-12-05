Local Forecast

Happy Saturday evening, Central Oregon!

We could have a whole mix of winter weather on the way this evening, including rain, freezing rain and/or snow.

The rain and freezing rain would start to pick up around 7 p.m., and then snow could be added to the mix around 10 p.m.

The snowfall could linger into the morning until about 7 a.m., leaving us with slight chances for rain until about 10 a.m.

Then, the rest of your Sunday will be clear, before clouds roll back in on Monday.

The air stagnation advisory is still in effect in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville through Tuesday at 7 p.m.