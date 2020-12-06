More chances for rain & snow early next week

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

We had slick roads for much of the day thanks to rain that fell overnight and froze on the ground.

However, skies have cleared and the sun is back out. Temperatures topped out in the low to high 40s across the board.

Those clear skies will stick with us through the evening before clouds roll back in on Monday.

Then, we have another slight chance for precipitation late Tuesday. Most of us have a chance for rain starting around 10 p.m., lingering into Wednesday morning.

However, those of you who live in La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters could see snow added to the mix, and those conditions could last through Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Air Stagnation Advisory is still in effect in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville through Tuesday at 7 p.m.