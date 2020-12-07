WARM & BREEZY

Local Forecast

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The slow advance of a cold front will thicken our clouds through the day, but we will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's. Breezes will be out of the south and SE at 5-15 mph, with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. SE breezes will stay gentle tonight. Under mostly cloudy skies we will see lows in the mid 20's to low 30's.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week. Under mostly sunny skies we will see highs in the low to mid 50's. The front will pass and deliver a slight chance of rain Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40's. Temperatures will stay there through the rest of the week and the following weekend. With overnight lows in the mid 20's to low 30's, we may mix some snow in with that chance of rain showers.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!