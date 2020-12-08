ANOTHER MILD DAY

Local Forecast

The continued and slow advance of a weak cold front will keep us under partly cloudy skies today that will thicken later in the day. Highs will be mild, in the upper 40's to low 50's, and breezes will be light out of the south and SW. Thicker clouds will deliver a 20% chance of scattered, mixed showers tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. Breezes become southerly at 5-10 mph.

A westerly flow will keep our skies partly to mostly cloudy, but we are expecting to stay dry until Friday. From there, a 30% chance of scattered, mixed showers will stay with us through the coming weekend. Mt. Bachelor could see as much as a foot of fresh snow by Sunday night, but little or no accumulations are expected across the High Desert.

