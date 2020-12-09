CLEARING SKIES; MILD TEMPS

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After some early morning, light rain the passage of a weak cold front will leave us under quite fair conditions today. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the mid 40's and NW breezes at 5-10 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Those gentle breezes will turn NE and overnight lows will be a little colder; dipping into the upper teens to low 20's.

Thursday promises to be a little cooler with highs in the low 40's; pretty normal for this time of year. A slight chance of mixed showers will settle in Thursday night with lows in the 20's. Thursday's conditions will be duplicated for the next few days with an increased chance of showers over the weekend. This will indeed mean more snow for Mt. Bachelor.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!