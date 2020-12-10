Fair Day Ahead

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The advance of the next system from the Pacific will turn clear skies this morning mostly cloudy by this evening. Highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees and breezes will stay light and variable. Clouds will continue to thicken tonight and we will see a slight chance of scattered snow showers as lows drop to the low to mid 20's. Breezes will stay light and variable.

Our best chance to see snow will start late Friday and last through much of the night. Average highs and lows will carry us through the weekend along with a chance of scattered, mixed showers. We will live with a chance of showers through most of next week. Highs will be in the mid 40’s and overnight lows will be in the 20’s.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!