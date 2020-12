MORE SNOW ON THE WAY!

Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

THE DAY MAY START MOSTLY CLEAR, BUT IT WON'T TAKE LONG FOR THE CLOUDS TO THICKEN AND DELIVER A CHANCE OF SOME LATE DAY SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS THIS AFTERNOON WILL BE IN THE LOW 40'S AND SOUTHERLY BREEZES AT 5-10 MPH. LOOK FOR A 40% CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT THAT WILL STRETCH INTO SATURDAY MORNING; WATCH FOR ICY ROADS. LOWS WILL BE IN THE LOW 20'S WITH LIGHT AND VARIABLE BREEZES.

AFTER A BRIEF BREAK BETWEEN SYSTEMS, CLOUDS WILL CLOSE IN AGAIN AND BRING A 30% CHANCE OF MIXED SHOWERS TURNING TO SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT. RAIN IS LIKELY SUNDAY AS HIGHS REACH THE LOW TO MID 40'S. SNOW WILL MIX IN SUNDAY NIGHT AS LOWS DIP TO FREEZING AND A LITTLE BELOW. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW WILL STAY WITH US WELL INTO NEXT WEEK WITH HIGHS IN THE MID 40'S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE UPPER 20'S TO LOW 30'S.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!