Snow expected late Friday, possibly all weekend

Local Forecast

Happy Friday evening, Central Oregon!

Snow is on the way for everyone on the High Desert, adding anywhere from half an inch to two inches of new snow, depending on where you live.

Looks like those of you who live in Sisters will receive the most snow in the area.

Mt. Bachelor will likely add at least a few inches of new snow as well.

The western slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 12 a.m. Saturday.

Chances for snow could linger into the morning for Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver.

Then, from about 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, we take a brief break for precipitation.

However, a new system reaching us by late Saturday brings more chances for winter weather -- this time including both rain and snow.

That chance sticks with us into late Sunday and early Monday.

In fact, we could see winter weather at some point every day through next Friday.