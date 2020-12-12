Severe Weather Alert issued

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday evening, Central Oregon.

A Severe Weather Alert has been issued for most of Central Oregon, which means we could have a mixture of snow, rain and freezing rain through Sunday morning.

It's in effect from Saturday evening until 10 a.m. Sunday morning, so be careful driving on roads in town and along the Cascades in that time frame!

There's also a Winter Weather Advisory that will go into effect at midnight and last until Monday at 4 a.m.

That one affects several different counties across the state, including parts of Jefferson and Deschutes counties, as well as the entire Cascade mountain range.

The Cascades could welcome around 30 inches of new snow by early Monday.

In town, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver are the largest impacted cities in town - La Pine and Sunriver could see around 7 inches of new snow in that same time frame.

Chances for rain and snow stick with us all day Sunday, before clearing up Monday after the Winter Weather Advisory ends.