Rain and snow likely Sunday night

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

Some of us in town are still under a winter weather advisory until 4 a.m. Monday -- that includes La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters. The Cascades are also impacted.

Rain and snow are likely in those three areas Sunday night, with the bulk of the system hitting before midnight. They could welcome at least a couple inches of new snow in that time frame, possibly more.

Bend might see a couple inches of snow as well.

As for the rest of us, we have chances for rain and snow. If snow does fall, it won't accumulate more than an inch.

In the Cascades, there will be a few inches of new snow as well. It's possible Mt. Bachelor could see six inches of new snow before first chair at 9 a.m.

Those wintry conditions mean roads will be slick tonight, and especially in the morning, so use caution while driving!

The majority of Monday will be partly cloudy, but another system rolls in on Tuesday.

Rain and snow are likely in La Pine and Sunriver on Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain likely in Sisters. The rest of us have chances for rain both those days.