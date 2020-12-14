More snow and rain this week

Local Forecast

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Clouds will thicken Monday night, but we will stay dry in the lower elevations. Lows will be in the 20s and those gentle breezes will turn southeast after midnight.

With moderate temperatures through the middle of the week, we will see a good chance of scattered showers.

We will see a break in the rain Friday, along with highs in the mid 40s, lows in the 30s. Watch for a warmer, but drizzly weekend.

