Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The advance of the next system will not only bring rain today and mixed showers tonight, it will also cause a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades and portions of Central Oregon. That goes in place at 10 am today and will be lifted at 10 pm Thursday. Highs today will be in the low to mid 40's with gusty southerly winds at 10-15 mph. Look for mixed showers tonight with lows mid 20's to low 30's.

This storm will be great news for the ski resorts. Mt. Bachelor is expecting 11-21" of fresh snow by Thursday night. We will see a short break between systems Thursday night into Friday morning, but more rain is expected Friday with a chance of showers staying with us right through the weekend. Highs will be in the low 50's Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!