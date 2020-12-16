Winter Weather Advisory for part of Central Oregon

Local Forecast

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Look for mixed showers Wednesday night, with lows mid 20s to low 30s. A winter weather advisory is in place in La Pine, Sisters, and Sunriver until Thursday at 10pm.

This storm will be great news for the ski resorts. Mt. Bachelor is expecting 11-21" of fresh snow by Thursday night.

We will see a short break between systems Thursday night into Friday morning, but more rain is expected Friday, with a chance of showers staying with us right through the weekend.

Highs will be in the low 50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

