Very icy start

After an icy morning that saw mixed showers for some, we will get some partial clearing and end the day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 40's and westerly winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the 20's and winds will turn southerly at 5-10 mph.

Friday will mark the beginning of a warming trend that will have us in the low 50's by Sunday. Look for a slight chance of scattered showers Friday night to break up Saturday morning. That break will be short-lived, as more rain will build in Saturday night, and we will see a chance of rain stay with us through Monday night. Clearing skies will have us mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40's by Wednesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

