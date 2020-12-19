Rain likely Sunday morning

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday evening, Central Oregon!

This current system moving through the state is bringing heavy amounts of rain in some areas, and even snow along the mountain passes.

In fact, the western slopes of the Cascades are currently under an Areal Flood Warning until Saturday night at 10 p.m.

In town, rain is likely in Sisters, while the rest of us have a chance for rain Saturday evening.

The bulk of the system will hit us Sunday morning, when rain is likely across the board, mainly between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

We do have a chance to see rain the rest of the day on Sunday, but it weakens as the day rolls on.

Saturday night is going to be a breezy one as well, with sustained southerly breezes between 17-25 mph, and some gusts reaching 30+ mph.

Then, in the late afternoon Monday, another system brings more chances for rain.

However, this time it could bring snow as well - La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters are likely to see snow Monday evening, and possibly Tuesday morning.