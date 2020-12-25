Winter Weather Advisory for parts of C.O.

Local Forecast

Merry Christmas, Central Oregon!

We all have chances for more precipitation as the evening rolls on. Most of us could see rain, Madras could see freezing rain, and La Pine and Sunriver are likely to see snow.

Those conditions should stick with us into the morning as well. In fact, there's a winter weather advisory impacting the western slopes of the Cascades, as well as La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters until 10 a.m. Saturday.

We all have chances for rain and snow in the morning, while snow is likely the higher elevations.

Then, this system will gradually clear out. By the late afternoon, skies will be fairly clear, and remain that way through Tuesday before another storm system approaches us here on the High Desert.