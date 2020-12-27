Patchy freezing fog tonight, snow possible Wednesday

Local Forecast

Happy last Sunday of 2020, Central Oregon!

We've got the potential for some moist air to drop in to our area tonight, meaning we're likely going to see some patchy freezing fog throughout the region.

Jefferson County could see the fog last through the next couple of days, but for everywhere else, it should clear up by mid-day Monday.

The fog, plus temperatures in the low teens to low 20s throughout the region, could make Monday's commute a little tricky.

But once the fog clears out in Deschutes and Crook counties, the next few days should be clear and pleasant, with calm winds as well.

Temperatures will be coldest tomorrow, staying in the mid-30s across Central Oregon, but they will climb back up on Tuesday into the mid-40s.

Wednesday morning is when we see our next storm come through the area, bringing a mix of snow and rain, depending on the time of day and temperature.

Actual accumulations won't be more than inch around the cities, but Mt. Bachelor could get up to 10 more inches between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

New Years Day is now looking like we could see some sort of precipitation to start off 2021.